Consumer Sector Update for 12/15/2021: ASPU, LESL, LOW, CONN

Consumer stocks were mixed ahead of Wednesday's market open as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.1%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) declined 0.2%.

Aspen Group (ASPU) fell 24.5% after the company lowered its fiscal 2022 revenue guidance to now be between $77 million and $80 million from its prior guidance of between $85 million and $88 million.

In other company news, Leslie's (LESL) priced an underwritten public offering of 12.5 million shares by certain non-management stockholders. Shares of the swimming pool supplies company fell 4.6%

Lowe's (LOW) retreated 2.2% after the company said it expects 2022 earnings of $12.25 to $13 per diluted share, against the projection of analysts polled by Capital IQ of $11.85 per share. The retailer also expects sales of $94 billion to $97 billion, against the current consensus estimate of $88.6 billion.

Conn's (CONN) shares gained more than 5% after its board authorized a $150 million share buyback program.

