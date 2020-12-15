Consumer Sector Update for 12/15/2020: NCLH, PENN, GLPI, PM, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were rising pre-bell Tuesday as shares of the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF were 0.42% higher while the consumer discretionary (XLY) ETF was 0.77% higher in recent trading.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) was down more than 1% as its NCL unit announced the sale of $500 million of its senior notes that mature in 2026 in a private offering.

Penn National Gaming (PENN) is set to acquire the Hollywood Casino Perryville in Maryland from Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) for $31.1 million. Penn National Gaming was recently climbing past 1%.

Philip Morris International (PM) was marginally higher after saying it will redeem all of its outstanding 1.875% notes due Feb. 25, 2021 on Jan. 25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.