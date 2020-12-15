Markets
AGCO

Consumer Sector Update for 12/15/2020: AGCO,GMBL,VVV,GLPI,PENN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were broadly higher late in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF easing to a 0.2% advance while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was hanging on for a 1.2% gain.

In company news, AGCO (AGCO) was 8% higher shortly before Tuesday's closing bell following a Deutsche Bank upgrade of the farm equipment company earlier in the session to buy from hold previously. Morgan Stanley also raised its stock rating for AGCO to overweight from equal-weight while Oppenheimer Tuesday began analyst coverage of the company with an outperform stock rating and a $114 price target.

Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) rose 17% after Tuesday saying the Philadelphia Eagles football team will become a shareholder in the online gambling company as part of a multi-year partnership with the NFL team. As part of the deal, Esports will Philadelphia Eagles will become the first esports tournament provider for a professional football team and will run bi-annual Madden NFL esports tournaments using its Esports Gaming League platform.

Valvoline (VVV) climbed 1.3% after the vehicle-services chain announced a $535 million sale of senior notes due 2031. Net proceeds will be used to redeem all of the company's outstanding 4.375% senior notes due 2025.

Gaming & Leisure (GLPI) was hanging on to a 1.3% advance after Tuesday disclosing plans to sell its Hollywood Casino Perryville in Maryland to Penn Gaming (PENN) for $31.1 million in cash, subject to selected working capital adjustments. The company announced a sale-leaseback transaction for its Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge with Casino Queen Holding Co, receiving $21.4 million in rent each year. Penn National shares were 5% higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGCO GMBL VVV GLPI PENN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular