Consumer Sector Update for 12/15/2020: AGCO,GMBL,VVV,GLPI,PENN

Consumer stocks were broadly higher late in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF easing to a 0.2% advance while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was hanging on for a 1.2% gain.

In company news, AGCO (AGCO) was 8% higher shortly before Tuesday's closing bell following a Deutsche Bank upgrade of the farm equipment company earlier in the session to buy from hold previously. Morgan Stanley also raised its stock rating for AGCO to overweight from equal-weight while Oppenheimer Tuesday began analyst coverage of the company with an outperform stock rating and a $114 price target.

Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) rose 17% after Tuesday saying the Philadelphia Eagles football team will become a shareholder in the online gambling company as part of a multi-year partnership with the NFL team. As part of the deal, Esports will Philadelphia Eagles will become the first esports tournament provider for a professional football team and will run bi-annual Madden NFL esports tournaments using its Esports Gaming League platform.

Valvoline (VVV) climbed 1.3% after the vehicle-services chain announced a $535 million sale of senior notes due 2031. Net proceeds will be used to redeem all of the company's outstanding 4.375% senior notes due 2025.

Gaming & Leisure (GLPI) was hanging on to a 1.3% advance after Tuesday disclosing plans to sell its Hollywood Casino Perryville in Maryland to Penn Gaming (PENN) for $31.1 million in cash, subject to selected working capital adjustments. The company announced a sale-leaseback transaction for its Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge with Casino Queen Holding Co, receiving $21.4 million in rent each year. Penn National shares were 5% higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.