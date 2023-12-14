News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 12/14/2023: DIS

December 14, 2023 — 01:41 pm EST

Consumer stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 1.2%.

In corporate news, Walt Disney (DIS) investor Trian Fund Management said Thursday it intends to nominate two independent director candidates at the entertainment company's 2024 annual shareholders' meeting. Disney shares rose 1.4%.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) said Thursday it appointed Lauren Weinberg as chief marketing officer, succeeding Leslie Berland. Its shares jumped 8.6%.

Regis (RGS) slumped 18% after it said Thursday that the New York Stock Exchange will start delisting procedures of its shares.

