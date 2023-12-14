Consumer Sector Update for 12/14/2023: AEO, JMIA, AMZN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining premarket Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently advancing by 0.7%.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) was more than 1% higher after it increased its quarterly dividend by 25% to $0.125 per share, payable on Jan. 19 to shareholders on record as of Jan. 5.

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) was up more than 2% after saying it plans to close its Jumia Food food delivery business following a strategic review.

The Court of Justice of the European Union has rejected an appeal by the European Commission against Amazon.com (AMZN) over a tax ruling in Luxembourg. Amazon was marginally advancing pre-bell.

