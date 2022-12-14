Consumer Sector Update for 12/14/2022: DOOO,DOO.TO,KSPN,JFBR,SPRC

Consumer stocks were higher in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.6% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.2%.

In company news, BRP (DOOO) rose 2% after the Canadian powersports company said it secured a $500 million incremental term loan maturing in seven years with new and existing lenders. A portion of the proceeds was used to fully repay an existing $100 million term loan due 2024 and the company also is expecting to pay down the drawn balance for its revolving credit facility.

Jeffs' Brands (JFBR) was nearly 1% lower, reversing a recent 1% gain, after the online retailer Wednesday announced plans to acquire a 50% stake in SciSparc's (SPRC) nutraceuticals unit for around $3 million, either in cash or a combination of cash and shares. SciSparc was falling 7.1% this afternoon.

Kaspien Holdings (KSPN) plunged Wednesday, at one point sinking 34% to a new record low of $0.65 a share, after the e-commerce company reported a Q3 net loss of $0.92 per share, more than doubling its $0.36 per share loss during the same period last year and missing the single-analyst estimate expecting a $0.74 per share loss for the three months ended Oct. 29. Revenue fell 9.4% year-over-year to $29.1 million, also trailing the $32.5 million analyst call.

