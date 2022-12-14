Consumer Sector Update for 12/14/2022: ASPU, DOOO, DOO.TO, KSPN, JFBR, SPRC

Consumer stocks were lower late in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) easing about 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) down 0.8%.

In company news, Aspen Group (ASPU) fell over 22% after the for-profit educator reported a Q2 net loss of $0.09 per share, improving on an $0.11 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still trailing the three-analyst mean expecting a $0.07 per share loss for the three months ended Oct. 31.

Jeffs' Brands (JFBR) finished 6.6% lower, reversing a morning gain, after the online retailer announced plans to acquire a 50% stake in SciSparc's (SPRC) nutraceuticals unit for around $3 million, either in cash or a combination of cash and shares. SciSparc fell 9.3% this afternoon.

Kaspien Holdings (KSPN) plunged, at one point sinking 34% to a new record low of $0.65 a share, after the e-commerce company reported a Q3 net loss of $0.92 per share, more than doubling its $0.36 per share loss during the same period last year and missing the single-analyst estimate expecting a $0.74 per share loss for the three months ended Oct. 29. Revenue fell 9.4% year-over-year to $29.1 million, also trailing the $32.5 million analyst call.

To the upside, BRP (DOOO) held on for a 0.2% gain after the Canadian powersports company said it secured a $500 million incremental term loan maturing in seven years with new and existing lenders.

