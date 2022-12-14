Consumer Sector Update for 12/14/2022: ASPU, ALCO, FLO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining pre-market Wednesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was recently inactive while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.13%.

Aspen Group (ASPU) was gaining about 9% after posting narrower Q2 loss of $0.09 per diluted share from a per-share loss of $0.11 a year earlier. Three analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.07.

Alico (ALCO) saw its stock recently drop more than 7% after the company withheld its fiscal 2023 financial guidance, citing "uncertainty related to Hurricane Ian," and said, "[fiscal year 2023] will see lower levels of revenue because we have less fruit available for sale." The company's board also voted to reduce its next quarterly common dividend to $0.05 per share, down from the $0.50-per-share payout in the September quarter.

Flowers Foods (FLO) declined more than 2% after announcing it will buy Papa Pita Bakery, with closing expected in Q1 of next year.

