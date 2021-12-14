Consumer Sector Update for 12/14/2021: TMX, TM, KR, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were retreating pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.15% lower while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.81% recently.

Terminix Global Holdings (TMX) was rallying past 27% after Rentokil Initial said it has agreed to acquire pest control company in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $55 per share or an aggregate of $6.7 billion.

Toyota Motor's (TM) President Akio Toyoda highlighted the carmaker's plan to launch 30 battery electric vehicles models by 2030 across the passenger and commercial segments. Toyota Motor was up nearly 4% recently.

Kroger (KR) will end some COVID-19 benefits to unvaccinated employees in a move to encourage people to get the vaccine, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a memo of the retail company. Kroger was declining 0.4% in recent trading.

