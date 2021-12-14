Consumer Sector Update for 12/14/2021: TMX, TM, KR, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were retreating pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.17% lower while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.83% recently.

Terminix Global Holdings (TMX) was rallying past 27% after Rentokil Initial said it has agreed to acquire pest control company in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $55 per share or an aggregate of $6.7 billion.

Toyota Motor's (TM) President Akio Toyoda highlighted the carmaker's plan to launch 30 battery electric vehicles models by 2030 across the passenger and commercial segments. Toyota Motor was up more than 3% recently.

Kroger (KR) will end some COVID-19 benefits to unvaccinated employees in a move to encourage people to get the vaccine, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a memo of the retail company. Kroger was declining in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.