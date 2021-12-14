Consumer Sector Update for 12/14/2021: POST,NEOG,GRAB,DIDI,TMX

Markets
Consumer stocks were broadly mixed late in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) back on positive ground with a 0.1% advance while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 0.5%, paring much of its earlier slide.

In company news, Post Holdings (POST) has turned fractionally lower, reversing a 1.2% gain that followed the cereal company Tuesday pricing an upsized $500 million private placement of 5.5% senior unsecured notes due 2029 at 103.5% of par and up from its original plans to offer $350 million of the eight-year notes.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) slid 7% after a regulatory filing overnight showed SB Investment Advisers acquired a 19.3% stake in the Singapore-based grocery and package delivery company. A separate filing showed Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global (DIDI) now owns a 7.5% stake. Grab completed a merger with blank check company Altimeter Growth on Dec. 2.

To the upside, Neogen (NEOG) climbed 8.5% after announcing plans to merge with 3M's (MMM) food-safety business following that unit's planned spin-off, with 3M shareholders owning 50.1% of the combined company and Neogen investors the remaining 49.9%. 3M shares were 0.2% lower this afternoon.

Terminix Global Holdings (TMX) rose over 18% after the pest control company agreed to a $6.7 billion merger proposal from UK-based rival Rentokil Initial. Under terms of the proposed deal, Terminix shareholders are to receive $55 in cash or stock per share, representing a 47% premium to the stock's Monday close.

