Consumer Sector Update for 12/14/2021: NEOG,MMM,GRAB,DIDI,TMX

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Tuesday trading, with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) sinking 1.4% while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) slipped less than 0.1%.

In company news, Neogen (NEOG) climbed 8.2% after announcing plans to merge with 3M's (MMM) food-safety business following that unit's planned spin-off, with 3M shareholders owning 50.1% of the combined company and Neogen investors the remaining 49.9%. 3M shares were 0.2% higher this afternoon.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) slid almost 14% after a regulatory filing overnight showed SB Investment Advisers acquired a 19.3% stake in the Singapore-based grocery and package delivery company. A separate filing showed Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global (DIDI) now owns a 7.5% stake. Grab completed a merger with blank check company Altimeter Growth on Dec. 2.

Terminix Global Holdings (TMX) rose nearly 18% after the pest control company agreed to a $6.7 billion merger proposal from UK-based rival Rentokil Initial. Under terms of the proposed deal, Terminix shareholders are to receive $55 in cash or stock per share, representing a 47% premium to the stock's Monday close.

