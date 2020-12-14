Consumer Sector Update for 12/14/2020: PTON,MUSA,EA,TTWO,BABA,CDM.L

Consumer stocks turned mixed Monday afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.3%, reversing a small mid-day advance, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was climbing 0.4%.

In company news, Peloton Interactive (PTON) rose 4.3% following the annual reconstitution of the Nasdaq 100 index, with the interactive exercise equipment company one of six new stocks named to the market indicator. Also joining the Nasdaq 100 on Dec. 21 are American Electric Power (AEP), Atlassian (TEAM), Marvell Technology (MRVL), Match Group (MTCH) and Okta (OKTA), replacing Citrix Systems (CTXS), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), Expedia Group (EXPE), Liberty Global (LBTYA), Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA).

Murphy USA (MUSA) climbed 2.3% after Monday announcing its purchase of convenience-store chain QuickChek for $645 million in cash. The deal is expected to close during the first three months of 2021 and will be financed with a combination of cash on hand, existing credit facilities and new debt, Murphy USA said.

Electronic Arts (EA) was 1.3% higher after the video games company Monday said it was acquiring UK-based rival Codemasters (CDM.L) for $1.2 billion in cash, topping a prior bid by Take Two Interactive (TTWO) by almost 25%. Under terms of the proposed deal, Codemaster investors will receive GBP6.04 ($8.11) for each of their shares, representing a 13% premium over Friday's closing price and breezing past Take Two's GBP4.85 per share offer. Take Two said it was considering its alternatives, according to reports.

Alibaba (BABA) Monday slid almost 3% after Chinese regulators reportedly fined the online retailer RMB500,000 for allegedly violating anti-monopoly laws by not properly reporting it had a few years ago increased its stake in department store chain InTime Retail Group to nearly 74%, according to media reports. The State Administration for Market Regulation also fined Tencent's China Literature e-books business, according to reports.

