Consumer Sector Update for 12/14/2020: NIO, XLP, XLY, AVNT, BABA

Consumer stocks were moderately higher premarket Monday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) rose 0.4% and the consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were up 0.73%.

Nio (NIO) declined more than 5% after pricing an offering of 68 million American depositary shares at $39 per ADS.

Avient (AVNT) gained more than 3% after raising its Q4 adjusted profit outlook to $0.48 per share from the previous guidance of $0.40 per share on the back of a 5.4% year-over-year sales increase for the months of October and November.

Meanwhile, Alibaba (BABA) declined more than 1% after the company was ordered to pay fines by China's antitrust regulator for allegedly violating anti-monopoly laws by not properly reporting that it had increased its stake in department store chain InTime Retail Group a few years ago, media reports said.

