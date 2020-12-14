Markets
NIO

Consumer Sector Update for 12/14/2020: NIO, XLP, XLY, AVNT, BABA

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were moderately higher premarket Monday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) rose 0.4% and the consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were up 0.73%.

Nio (NIO) declined more than 5% after pricing an offering of 68 million American depositary shares at $39 per ADS.

Avient (AVNT) gained more than 3% after raising its Q4 adjusted profit outlook to $0.48 per share from the previous guidance of $0.40 per share on the back of a 5.4% year-over-year sales increase for the months of October and November.

Meanwhile, Alibaba (BABA) declined more than 1% after the company was ordered to pay fines by China's antitrust regulator for allegedly violating anti-monopoly laws by not properly reporting that it had increased its stake in department store chain InTime Retail Group a few years ago, media reports said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NIO XLP XLY AVNT BABA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular