Consumer Sector Update for 12/14/2020: MUSA,EA,TTWO,BABA,CDM.L

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing less than 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was advancing almost 0.8%.

In company news, Murphy USA (MUSA) was ahead 2.4% after Monday announcing its purchase of convenience-store chain QuickChek for $645 million in cash. The deal is expected to close during the first three months of 2021 and will be financed with a combination of cash on hand, existing credit facilities and new debt, Murphy USA said.

Electronic Arts (EA) was 1% higher after the video games company Monday said it was acquiring UK-based rival Codemasters (CDM.L) for $1.2 billion in cash, topping a prior bid by Take Two Interactive (TTWO) by almost 25%. Under terms of the proposed deal, Codemaster investors will receive GBP6.04 ($8.11) for each of their shares, representing a 13% premium over Friday's closing price and breezing past Take Two's GBP4.85 per share offer. Take Two said it was considering its alternatives, according to reports.

Alibaba (BABA) Monday slid 3% after Chinese regulators reportedly fined the online retailer RMB500,000 for allegedly violating anti-monopoly laws by not properly reporting it had a few years ago increased its stake in department store chain InTime Retail Group to nearly 74%, according to media reports. The State Administration for Market Regulation also fined Tencent's China Literature e-books business, according to reports.

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

