Consumer Sector Update for 12/13/2023: TSLA, NUZE, CALM

December 13, 2023 — 09:00 am EST

Consumer stocks were muted but leaning higher pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.1% higher, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.1%.

In company news, Tesla (TSLA) slipped 0.9%, a day after saying that its Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range vehicles will no longer qualify for a $7,500 federal tax credit starting Dec. 31, under new battery production guidelines from the US Inflation Reduction Act.

NuZee (NUZE) soared 9%, a day after saying it has appointed Randell Weaver to the additional roles of president and chief operating officer, effective immediately.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) said Tuesday it has temporarily halted production at one of its facilities in Kansas after the site tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. The company's shares were down 0.02%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

