Consumer Sector Update for 12/13/2023: FTCH, ETSY, TSLA

December 13, 2023 — 01:40 pm EST

Consumer stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.7%.

In corporate news, Farfetch (FTCH) shares jumped 18%. The company is in talks to secure emergency funding from Apollo Global Management (APO) in a move to bolster its finances, Sky News reported.

Etsy (ETSY) said Wednesday in a regulatory filing it will be reducing its marketplace workforce by 11%, or 225 employees, as part of a restructuring plan. Its shares fell 5.8%.

Tesla (TSLA) declined 2.8%, a day after the company said its Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range vehicles will no longer qualify for a $7,500 federal tax credit starting Dec. 31, under new battery production rules from the US Inflation Reduction Act. Meanwhile, Tesla is recalling more than 2 million vehicles for a software update amid concerns that autopilot controls aren't enough to prevent driver misuse, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

