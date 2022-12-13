Consumer Sector Update for 12/13/2022: LL, SECO, JACK, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were rallying pre-bell Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 1.7% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently climbing past 2%.

LL Flooring Holdings (LL) was over 1% lower after saying it plans to slow new store openings to three to four new locations in 2023, from 18 in 2022, and to resume share repurchases next year under an existing program.

Secoo Holding (SECO) announced that it had received notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market that the company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq listing rules. Secoo Holding was recently down more than 3%.

Jack in the Box (JACK) said Chief Financial Officer Tim Mullany is resigning due to personal reasons, effective Feb. 2, 2023. Jack in the Box was almost 2% higher in recent premarket activity.

