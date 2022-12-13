Consumer Sector Update for 12/13/2022: JOAN, JBLU, MDIA, LAMR

Consumer stocks have turned moderately lower in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) slipping 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) edging 0.3% lower, giving back an earlier advance.

In company news, JOANN (JOAN) slumped almost 11% after the fabrics and sewing supplies retailer reported non-GAAP Q3 net income late Monday of $0.06 per share, down from its $0.73-per-share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Oct. 29 by $0.17. Net sales also missed analyst estimates and the company said it was pausing its quarterly dividend to improve operational flexibility and strengthen its balance sheet.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) declined more than 10% after the carrier said in a regulatory filing it expects Q4 revenue per available seat mile will likely be at the low end of its forecast for a 15%-to-19% increase over the same period in 2019, with customer demand hurt by Hurricane Nicole in November and a slower-than-expected rebound in December travel.

MediaCo Holding (MDIA) rose more than 20% after announcing late Monday the sale of its Fairway Outdoor advertising business to Lamar Advertising (LAMR) for $78.6 million. The deal includes more than 3,500 billboard faces in seven states in the southeastern and central US. Lamar shares were also 2.8% higher.

