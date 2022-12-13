Consumer Sector Update for 12/13/2022: HNST, AMZN, GIS, JOAN, JBLU, MDIA, LAMR

Consumer stocks turned narrowly mixed again shortly before Tuesday's closing bell, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) slipping 0.3% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was edging less than 0.1% higher.

In company news, The Honest Co. (HNST) added more than 11% after Tuesday saying former Amazon.com (AMZN) and General Mills (GIS) executive Carla Vernon will be joining the diaper and baby wipes company as its new chief executive on Jan. 9.

MediaCo Holding (MDIA) rose almost 15% after announcing late Monday the sale of its Fairway Outdoor advertising business to Lamar Advertising (LAMR) for $78.6 million. The deal includes more than 3,500 billboard faces in seven states in the southeastern and central US. Lamar shares were also 3.8% higher.

To the downside, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) declined 8.1% after the carrier said in a regulatory filing it expects Q4 revenue per available seat mile will likely be at the low end of its forecast for a 15%-to-19% increase over the same period in 2019, with customer demand hurt by Hurricane Nicole in November and a slower-than-expected rebound in December travel.

JOANN (JOAN) slumped over 10% after the fabrics and sewing supplies retailer reported non-GAAP fiscal Q3 net income late Monday of $0.06 per share, down from $0.73 last year and trailing the consensus on Capital IQ for the three months ended Oct. 29 by $0.17. Net sales also missed analyst estimates and the company said it was pausing its quarterly dividend to improve operational flexibility and strengthen its balance sheet.

