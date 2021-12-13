Consumer Sector Update for 12/13/2021: SG, M, SONY

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) rising 1.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 2.6%.

In company news, Sweetgreen (SG) slid 6.9% after Oppenheimer Monday began coverage of the organic foods restaurant chain with an outperform stock rating and a $41 price target. Other brokerages, including Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan, also started coverage at overweight ratings.

Macy's (M) declined 7.5% on Monday. The retailer disclosed in a regulatory filing that Citibank Friday rescinded its plans to terminate its credit card program with Macy's that had been expected to take effect on Monday and instead signed a revised agreement running through March 2030.

Sony Group (SONY) fell 1.7% after announcing its acquisition of videogame developer Valkyrie Entertainment through its Sony Interactive Entertainment subsidiary. The company did not provide financial details of the transaction but said the deal will aid in the development of key PlayStation Studios franchises.

