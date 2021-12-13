Consumer Sector Update for 12/13/2021: HOG, DLTR, MCD, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were climbing premarket Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.07%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently 0.12% higher.

Harley-Davidson (HOG) was gaining more than 13% after saying its LiveWire electric motorcycle unit will become a publicly traded entity by merging with special purpose acquisition company AEA-Bridges Impact.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) was down more than 1% after saying it offered activist investor Mantle Ridge an opportunity to explore a settlement, which may include adding former Dollar General CEO Richard Dreiling to the board.

McDonald's (MCD) CEO of Italy, Dario Baroni, said the unit is planning to hire 12,000 employees in the country and launch 200 new restaurants by 2025, Reuters reported, citing local daily Affari & Finanza-la Repubblica. McDonald's was marginally higher in recent trading.

