Consumer Sector Update for 12/13/2019: LAD,COTY,UTI

Consumer stocks were narrowly higher, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.3% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were slipping almost 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Lithia Motors (LAD) slid 3% on Friday. The vehicle retailer said it has negotiated a $200 million increase in its revolving credit facility to $2.8 billion and extended its expiration until Jan. 1, 2025, with one-year extensions available each year, subject to conditions. The interest paid by the company was reduced to a range of 100 to 200 basis points over the one-month LIBOR and the facility also can be expanded as high as $3.2 billion with lender approval.

In other sector news:

(+) Coty (COTY) dropped more than 4% after Wells Fargo Friday trimmed its price target for the cosmetics company by $1 to $12 a share and reiterated its equal-weight rating for the company's stock.

(-) Universal Technical Institute (UTI) dropped over 5% after the for-profit technical college priced a $22.5 million secondary offering of just over 3.6 million common shares previously owned by investors affiliated with Coliseum Capital Partners at $6.25 apiece, representing a 10% discount to Thursday's closing price.

