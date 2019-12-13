Consumer Sector Update for 12/13/2019: CMCSA,LAD,COTY,UTI

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks were moderately higher in late trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing over 0.4% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were climbing about 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Comcast (CMCSA) was more than 1% higher in late Friday trading following reports the chief executive of its NBCUniversal television unit, Steve Burke, will be leaving the company when his contract expires next summer or possibly sooner. Speculation immediately moved to his successor, with Variety saying NBCU Film and Entertainment chairman Jeff Shell was the likely frontrunner while the Hollywood Reporter believes Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCU Broadcast, Cable, Sports and News, also may be a contender.

In other sector news:

(-) Lithia Motors (LAD) slid 3.5% on Friday. The vehicle retailer said it has negotiated a $200 million increase in its revolving credit facility to $2.8 billion and extended its expiration until Jan. 1, 2025, with one-year extensions available each year, subject to conditions. The interest paid by the company was reduced to a range of 100 to 200 basis points over the one-month LIBOR and the facility also can be expanded as high as $3.2 billion with lender approval.

(-) Universal Technical Institute (UTI) dropped 4% after the for-profit technical college priced a $22.5 million secondary offering of just over 3.6 million common shares previously owned by investors affiliated with Coliseum Capital Partners at $6.25 apiece, representing a 10% discount to Thursday's closing price.

(-) Coty (COTY) dropped 4.5% after Wells Fargo Friday trimmed its price target for the cosmetics company by $1 to $12 a share and reiterated its equal-weight rating for the company's stock.

