Consumer Sector Update for 12/13/2019: ASPU, UTI, COST, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.24%

MCD: +0.11%

DIS: -0.16%

CVS: +0.66%

KO: +0.11%

Most consumer giants were mostly gaining in Friday's pre-market trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Aspen Group (ASPU), which was down more than 4% after saying it plans to sell shares and use the proceeds in part to potentially to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.

(-) Universal Technical Institute (UTI) was retreating more than 5% as certain selling stockholders affiliated with Coliseum Capital Partners have commenced a secondary offering of 3.6 million shares of the company's common stock.

In other sector news:

(-) Costco Wholesale (COST) was marginally lower after it reported a fiscal Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $1.73, above the $1.72 Street consensus compiled by Capital IQ.

