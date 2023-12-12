News & Insights

Markets
LCID

Consumer Sector Update for 12/12/2023: LCID, SNCY, HAS

December 12, 2023 — 01:49 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down slightly and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up fractionally.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 3.4% from a year earlier in the week ended Dec. 9 after a 3% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Lucid (LCID) shares slumped 9%, a day after the company said Sherry House is stepping down as chief financial officer, effective immediately, to pursue other opportunities.

Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) tumbled 6.4%, a day after announcing the pricing of a secondary public offering of 4 million common shares being sold by an affiliate of funds related to Apollo Global Management (APO).

Hasbro (HAS) was shedding 1.9% after saying in a regulatory filing that it expects to lay off about 900 employees, as an additional step in the company's efforts to revise its cost and organizational structure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LCID
SNCY
HAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.