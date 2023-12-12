Consumer Sector Update for 12/12/2023: LCID, SNCY, HAS

Consumer stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down slightly and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up fractionally.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 3.4% from a year earlier in the week ended Dec. 9 after a 3% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Lucid (LCID) shares slumped 9%, a day after the company said Sherry House is stepping down as chief financial officer, effective immediately, to pursue other opportunities.

Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) tumbled 6.4%, a day after announcing the pricing of a secondary public offering of 4 million common shares being sold by an affiliate of funds related to Apollo Global Management (APO).

Hasbro (HAS) was shedding 1.9% after saying in a regulatory filing that it expects to lay off about 900 employees, as an additional step in the company's efforts to revise its cost and organizational structure.

