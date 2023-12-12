Consumer Sector Update for 12/12/2023: HAS, GO, CHH, WH, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) inactive.

Hasbro (HAS) was down more than 2% after saying in a regulatory filing that it expects to lay off about 900 employees, representing an additional step in the company's efforts to revise its cost and organizational structure.

Grocery Outlet (GO) said late Monday that Charles Bracher intends to step down as its chief financial officer, effective March 1, to pursue another opportunity. Grocery Outlet was falling past 4% in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

Choice Hotels International (CHH) said it has launched an exchange offer to acquire Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) in a cash-and-stock deal. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was up nearly 2% in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

