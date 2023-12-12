Consumer Sector Update for 12/12/2023: FDX, LCID, SNCY, APO, HAS

Consumer stocks climbed late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) each adding 0.2%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended Dec. 9 rose 3.4% from a year earlier after a 3% increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, FedEx (FDX) is expected to report "strong" fiscal Q2 results on Dec. 19 with sequential improvement in Ground line-haul cost savings actions and better performance in both Express and Freight services, UBS said in a note. The investment firm reiterated its buy rating on the company with a $323 price target. FedEx shares rose 0.8%.

Lucid (LCID) shares slumped 8.6%, a day after the company said Sherry House is stepping down as chief financial officer to pursue other opportunities, effective immediately.

Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) tumbled 6.4%, a day after announcing the pricing of a secondary public offering of 4 million common shares being sold by an affiliate of funds related to Apollo Global Management (APO).

Hasbro (HAS) was shedding 1.1% after saying in a regulatory filing that it expects to lay off about 900 employees, as an additional step in the company's efforts to revise its cost and organizational structure.

