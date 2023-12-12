News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 12/12/2023: FDX, LCID, SNCY, APO, HAS

December 12, 2023 — 03:43 pm EST

Consumer stocks climbed late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) each adding 0.2%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended Dec. 9 rose 3.4% from a year earlier after a 3% increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, FedEx (FDX) is expected to report "strong" fiscal Q2 results on Dec. 19 with sequential improvement in Ground line-haul cost savings actions and better performance in both Express and Freight services, UBS said in a note. The investment firm reiterated its buy rating on the company with a $323 price target. FedEx shares rose 0.8%.

Lucid (LCID) shares slumped 8.6%, a day after the company said Sherry House is stepping down as chief financial officer to pursue other opportunities, effective immediately.

Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) tumbled 6.4%, a day after announcing the pricing of a secondary public offering of 4 million common shares being sold by an affiliate of funds related to Apollo Global Management (APO).

Hasbro (HAS) was shedding 1.1% after saying in a regulatory filing that it expects to lay off about 900 employees, as an additional step in the company's efforts to revise its cost and organizational structure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

