Consumer Sector Update for 12/12/2022: WEBR, BVH, IHG, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.1% higher recently.

Weber (WEBR) was rallying past 22% after saying investment funds managed by BDT Capital Partners LLC agreed to buy all of the outstanding class A shares they do not already own for $8.05 each.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding (BVH) was advancing by more than 10% after it amended a cash tender offer to purchase up to 4.5 million common shares, increasing the offer price to $25 each from $22.17 previously.

Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) said it has opened its first Canadian Avid Hotels property in Vaughan, Ontario. Intercontinental Hotels Group was more than 1% lower recently.

