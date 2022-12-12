Consumer Sector Update for 12/12/2022: INSE,WEBR,AN,PV,LANV

Consumer stocks were broadly higher late Monday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) up 0.2%.

In company news, Inspired Entertainment (INSE) turned 1.7% higher late in Monday trading, rebounding from a more than 2% slide, and the gambling equipment company announcing a new long-term managed services contract with Paddy Power, a UK-based sports betting operator owned by Flutter Entertainment.

Weber (WEBR) surged more than 23% after the outdoor grill company agreed to a $3.7 billion private-equity buyout offer from BDT Capital Partners, which will pay $8.05 in cash for each of Weber's class A shares it does not already own, representing a 24% premium over Friday's closing price of $6.50 a share.

AutoNation (AN) added 0.8% after the automotive retailer announced its purchase of privately held mobile after-sales services firm RepairSmith for $190 million. The deal is expected to close in Q1 of 2023.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp. (PV) gained 1.6%, drifting away from a brief 6.5% advance to a best-ever $10.51 a share after saying its stock will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday under the LANV stock ticker after shareholders at the blank check company and China-based global luxury fashion sellers Lanvin Group Friday voted in favor of a proposed business combination.

