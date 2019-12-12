Consumer Sector Update for 12/12/2019: LULU,LL,RH

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.25%

MCD +0.63%

DIS -0.02%

CVS +0.82%

KO +0.57%

Consumer stocks were mixed in Thursday trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 slipping over 0.1% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead more than 0.4%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Lululemon athletica (LULU) dropped 5% after the yoga-wear retailer forecast net income for its Q4 ending Jan. 31 trailing analyst estimates, expecting to earn between $2.10 to $2.13 per share during the three months ending Jan. 31 compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $2.14 per share. It also sees FY20 revenue in a range of $1.315 billion to $1.330 per share, also missing the $1.333 billion Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Lumber Liquidators (LL) rose 15% after the retailer raised its FY19 financial outlook, now projecting net income in a range of $4.75 to $4.78 per share on between $3.90 billion to $3.91 billion in revenue. Analysts are expecting the company to earn $4.75 per share during the three months ending Dec. 31 on $3.88 billion in revenue.

(-) RH (RH) slid 5% after a new regulatory filing showed board chairman and CEO Gary Friedman Wednesday sold a total of 179,636 of the home furnishings company's shares through a series of open-market transactions at an average of $232.10 apiece. Friedman still own more than 1.85 million RH shares following the stock sale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.