Consumer Sector Update for 12/12/2019: LOVE, LULU, LL, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.3%

MCD: -0.81%

DIS: +0.26%

CVS: Flat

KO: +0.24%

Consumer heavyweights were mixed pre-bell Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Lovesac (LOVE), which was declining more than 11% after the furniture company reported a Q3 adjusted net loss of $0.46 per share, wider than the $0.15 loss per share a year ago and the average loss forecast of $0.42 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Lululemon athletica (LULU) was almost 3% lower after booking a fiscal Q3 EPS of $0.96, up from $0.71 reported last year, and higher than the $0.93 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ. Going forward, the company said it anticipates fiscal Q4 EPS to be in the range of $2.10 to $2.13 and revenue to be in the range of $1.315 billion to $1.33 billion. Wall Street was looking for $2.14 of EPS on $1.323 billion in revenue.

(+) Lumber Liquidators (LL) was climbing by more than 6% as it increased its full-year EPS guidance to a range of $4.75 to $4.78 and revenue in the range of $3.90 billion to $3.91 billion. Analysts forecast EPS of $4.75 on revenue of $3.88 billion.

