Consumer Sector Update for 12/12/2019: LMPX,LULU,LL,RH

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.69%

MCD +0.84%

DIS +0.28%

CVS +1.20%

KO +0.42%

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in late Thursday trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing less than 0.1% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead more than 0.9%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) LMP Automotive Holdings (LMPX) jumped almost 36% on Thursday after a new regulatory filing showed Chief Executive Samer Tawfik this week bought a combined 131,646 of the company's shares, boosting his overall stake in the automobile e-commerce platform to nearly 2.69 million shares. Tawfik paid, on average, $8.91 for 40,146 shares each on Tuesday and an average of $15.01 apiece for another 91,500 shares on Wednesday, for a total outlay of more than $1.73 million, according to the Form 4 filing.

In other sector news:

(+) Lumber Liquidators (LL) rose over 16% after the retailer raised its FY19 financial outlook, now projecting net income in a range of $4.75 to $4.78 per share on between $3.90 billion to $3.91 billion in revenue. Analysts are expecting the company to earn $4.75 per share during the three months ending Dec. 31 on $3.88 billion in revenue.

(-) Lululemon (LULU) dropped 4% after the yoga-wear retailer forecast net income for its Q4 ending Jan. 31 trailing analyst estimates, expecting to earn between $2.10 to $2.13 per share during the three months ending Jan. 31 compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $2.14 per share. It also sees FY20 revenue in a range of $1.315 billion to $1.330 per share, also missing the $1.333 billion Street view.

(-) RH (RH) slid more than 5% after a new regulatory filing showed board chairman and CEO Gary Friedman Wednesday sold a total of 179,636 of the home furnishings company's shares through a series of open-market transactions at an average of $232.10 apiece. Friedman still own more than 1.85 million RH shares following the stock sale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.