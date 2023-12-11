News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 12/11/2023: M, SHAK, XPOF

December 11, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.3%.

In corporate news, Macy's (M) shares soared past 21% after it received a $5.8 billion buyout offer from an investor group comprising Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management, according to multiple media reports Sunday. The offer price is reportedly $21 per share.

Shake Shack (SHAK) said Monday that Chief Executive Randy Garutti will retire in 2024 while the restaurant chain reiterated its guidance for the full year and ongoing quarter. Its shares jumped 7.3%.

Xponential Fitness (XPOF) tumbled 12% after it said in a regulatory filing that the US Securities and Exchange Commission contacted the company requesting certain documents.

