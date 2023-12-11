News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 12/11/2023: M, KTB, AMZN, XLP, XLY

December 11, 2023 — 09:13 am EST

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Monday as the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was unchanged while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.1% recently.

Macy's (M) has received a $5.8 billion buyout offer from an investor group consisting of Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management, multiple media outlets reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter. Macy's was gaining over 15% in value in recent premarket activity.

Kontoor Brands (KTB) was up more than 2% after saying its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $300 million of its common stock.

Amazon.com (AMZN) has asked a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the US Federal Trade Commission and 17 state attorneys general over allegations of anti-competitive practices. Amazon.com was declining nearly 1% in recent premarket activity.

