Consumer Sector Update for 12/11/2020: PLAY,FIZZ,DIS

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.8%.

In company news, Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) slid 3% on Friday, reversing an early 2% gain that followed the restaurant chain reporting a Q3 net loss of $1.01 per share and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.11 per share loss for the three months ended Nov. 1. Q3 sales also were roughly in-line with Street views but the company sees Q4 same-restaurant sales falling 71% from year-ago levels. The Street is expecting a 54.1% slide for Q4.

National Beverage (FIZZ) fell 6.4% after reporting an 8% revenue increase during its fiscal Q2 ended Oct. 31 over year-ago levels, climbing to $271.8 million compared with $251.6 million during the same quarter last year but still trailing the three-analyst consensus call expecting $282.3 million.

Among gainers, Walt Disney (DIS) climbed over 14% after the media conglomerate during its investor day presentation Thursday raised its targets for direct-to-consumer streaming subscriptions to a new range of 300 million to 350 million after reaching 137 million paid subscriptions and surpassing its previous forecast. The company also said it was raising the monthly price for its Disney+ and its bundled package by $1 each to $7.99 and $13.99, respectively, beginning March 26.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.