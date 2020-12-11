Consumer Sector Update for 12/11/2020: FAT, DIS, APRN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Friday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were slipping by 0.5% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were trading 0.6% lower recently.

FAT Brands (FAT) was surging by over 52% after the franchising company said it agreed to merge with its controlling shareholder Fog Cutter Capital Group to secure better financial flexibility and further simplify its corporate structure.

Walt Disney (DIS) was rallying by more than 8% after it increased its 2024 paid subscription target for direct-to-consumer services to a range between 300 million and 350 million as it reached 137 million paid subscriptions, surpassing its previous guidance.

Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) was almost 8% higher after saying it expects better Q4 results than its previously released outlook. The company also said its CFO Timothy Bensley resigned from the post effective Dec. 31.

