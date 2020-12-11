Markets
FAT

Consumer Sector Update for 12/11/2020: FAT, DIS, APRN, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Friday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were slipping by 0.5% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were trading 0.6% lower recently.

FAT Brands (FAT) was surging by over 52% after the franchising company said it agreed to merge with its controlling shareholder Fog Cutter Capital Group to secure better financial flexibility and further simplify its corporate structure.

Walt Disney (DIS) was rallying by more than 8% after it increased its 2024 paid subscription target for direct-to-consumer services to a range between 300 million and 350 million as it reached 137 million paid subscriptions, surpassing its previous guidance.

Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) was almost 8% higher after saying it expects better Q4 results than its previously released outlook. The company also said its CFO Timothy Bensley resigned from the post effective Dec. 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAT DIS APRN XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular