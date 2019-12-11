Consumer Sector Update for 12/11/2019: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, OLLI, GME, PLAY

Top Consumer Stocks:

The majority of top consumer stocks were trading higher during pre-market hours on Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI), which was up more than 10%. The company posted net sales of $327 million during the 13 weeks that ended Nov. 2, up from $283.6 million a year ago and beating the $322.6 million estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ. Ollie also reported adjusted earnings of $0.41, which were up from $0.32 a year earlier and also above the $0.38 market forecast.

(-) Gamestop (GME), which retreated more than 18% after reporting adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $0.49 per share in Q3, falling short of analyst estimates of an adjusted profit of $0.17 per share in a Capital IQ survey, and reversing an adjusted profit of $0.49 per share in the prior-year quarter.

(+) Dave & Buster's (PLAY), which gained more than 2%. The company reported revenue of $299.4 million in the three months ended Nov. 3, up from $282.1 million a year ago and ahead of the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ for $296.4 million. Diluted EPS declined to $0.02 from $0.30 a year earlier, missing the Street forecast of $0.06 per share. It also increased its full-year revenue forecast.

