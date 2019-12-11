Markets
WMT

Consumer Sector Update for 12/11/2019: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, OLLI, GME, PLAY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.23%

MCD: flat

DIS: +0.67%

CVS: -0.23%

KO: +0.24%

The majority of top consumer stocks were trading higher during pre-market hours on Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI), which was up more than 10%. The company posted net sales of $327 million during the 13 weeks that ended Nov. 2, up from $283.6 million a year ago and beating the $322.6 million estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ. Ollie also reported adjusted earnings of $0.41, which were up from $0.32 a year earlier and also above the $0.38 market forecast.

(-) Gamestop (GME), which retreated more than 18% after reporting adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $0.49 per share in Q3, falling short of analyst estimates of an adjusted profit of $0.17 per share in a Capital IQ survey, and reversing an adjusted profit of $0.49 per share in the prior-year quarter.

(+) Dave & Buster's (PLAY), which gained more than 2%. The company reported revenue of $299.4 million in the three months ended Nov. 3, up from $282.1 million a year ago and ahead of the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ for $296.4 million. Diluted EPS declined to $0.02 from $0.30 a year earlier, missing the Street forecast of $0.06 per share. It also increased its full-year revenue forecast.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT MCD DIS CVS KO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular