Consumer Sector Update for 12/11/2019: CHWY,OLLI,AEO

Consumer stocks were narrowly mixed, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing less than 0.1% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were slipping just over 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Chewy (CHWY) climbed 7.6% after the pet food and products company reported a 40% increase in Q3 net sales over the year-ago period to $1.23 billion, topping the $1.20 billion analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) climbed 15% after the retailer reported non-GAAP net income of $0.41 per share during its Q3 ended Nov. 2, improving on a $0.32 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Net sales grew 15.3% year-over-year to $327 million, also exceeding the $322.6 million Street view.

(-) American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) fell almost 7% on Wednesday after the apparel retailer issued downbeat earnings guidance for the current quarter ending Jan. 31. The company is projecting Q4 net income in a range of $0.34 to $0.36 per share and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.47 per share profit. It also sees Q4 same-store sales being flat.

