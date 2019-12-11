Markets
ASPU

Consumer Sector Update for 12/11/2019: ASPU,CHWY,OLLI,AEO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks turned slightly higher in late trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing more than 0.2% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were climbing just over 0.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Aspen Group (ASPU) was more than 11% higher shortly before Wednesday's closing bell after the for-profit education technology company raised its FY20 revenue outlook and reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results. The company narrowed its net loss for the three months ended Oct. 31 to $0.03 per share a $0.13 per share loss during the same quarter last year while revenue grew 49% year-over-year to $12.1 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting Aspen to post a $0.07 per share Q2 net loss on $11.6 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) climbed 16% after the retailer reported non-GAAP net income of $0.41 per share during its Q3 ended Nov. 2, improving on a $0.32 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Net sales grew 15.3% year-over-year to $327 million, also exceeding the $322.6 million Street view.

(+) Chewy (CHWY) rose 6% after the pet food and products company reported a 40% increase in Q3 net sales over the year-ago period to $1.23 billion, topping the $1.2 billion analyst mean.

(-) American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) fell over 6% on Wednesday after the apparel retailer issued downbeat earnings guidance for the current quarter ending Jan. 31. The company is projecting Q4 net income in a range of $0.34 to $0.36 per share and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.47 per share profit. It also sees Q4 same-store sales being flat.

