Consumer Sector Update for 12/10/2021: BRDS,CHWY,MESA

Consumer stocks were advancing in Friday trading following a 3-point increase in the preliminary December reading of consumer sentiment in a University of Michigan survey, rising to 70.4 and topping expectations for a 68 reading this month. At last look, the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) was climbing 1.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 0.4%.

In company news, Bird Global (BRDS) rose 7.2% after the electric scooter rental company Friday said the city council in Reno, Nevada, voted unanimously to award a conditional exclusive three-year contract to operate e-scooters and eliminate transit "deserts" in the city of 250,000 residents. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Chewy (CHWY) slid 8.1% after the online pet goods retailer late Thursday reported a Q3 net loss of $32.2 million, narrowly trimming its $32.8 million loss during the same quarter in 2020 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $8.6 million net loss for the 13 weeks ended Oct. Oct. 31.

Mesa Air Group (MESA) fell 21% to a 13-month low on Friday after reporting a surprise adjusted net loss of $0.06 per share during its Q4 ended Sept. 30, reversing a non-GAAP profit of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the regional air carrier to earn $0.12 per share, excluding one-time items. Revenue increased 21.1% year-over-year to $130.8 million but also trailed the $150.7 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.