Consumer Sector Update for 12/10/2021: AOUT, FIZZ, JOUT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were trading higher pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.85%, and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing by 0.23% recently.

American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) was declining by more than 18% after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP net income of $0.58 per diluted share, compared with $0.77 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.76.

National Beverage (FIZZ) was retreating more than 7% after it reported fiscal Q2 earnings per share of $0.42, down from $0.50 a year before. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.50.

Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $0.68 per diluted share, down from $1.53 last year. One analyst polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.65. Johnson Outdoors was recently more than 5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.