Consumer Sector Update for 12/10/2020: LEAF,RH,KTB

Consumer stocks were slipping in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF down 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking just 0.1%.

In company news, Leaf Group (LEAF) fell almost 15% after the e-commerce company Thursday priced a $27.8 million public offering of 7.15 million common shares at $4.20 each, or 25% under Wednesday's closing price. The company said proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

RH (RH) slid 3.3% despite the specialty retailer reporting better-than-expected financial results for its Q3 ended Oct. 31, prompting analysts from at least two firms to increase their respective price targets for RH shares. Excluding one-time items, it earned $6.20 per share, more than doubling its $2.79 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year, while net sales grew to $844 million from $677.5 million, beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for non-GAAP net income of $5.19 per share on $832.6 million in sales.

Kontoor Brands (KTB) also declined 2.6% on Thursday, with the maker of denim jeans and other lifestyle apparel getting little apparent upside from Barclays raising its price target by $12 to $56 a share and also reiterating its overweight rating for the company's stock.

