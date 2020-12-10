Consumer Sector Update for 12/10/2020: GEF,LEAF,RH,KTB

Consumer stocks turned mixed again in late Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF falling 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was 0.1% higher, reversing a mid-day slump.

In company news, Greif (GEF) was ending 7.5% lower after the consumer packaging company projected Q1 net income in a range of $0.48 to $0.58 per class A share, lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.65 per share profit for the current quarter ending Jan. 31. It also reported a 5.7% year-over-year drop in Q4 revenue during $1.16 billion, also narrowly missing the $1.17 billion Street view.

Leaf Group (LEAF) fell 15% after the e-commerce company Thursday priced a $27.8 million public offering of 7.15 million common shares at $4.20 each, or 25% under Wednesday's closing price. The company said proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

RH (RH) slid 2.8% despite the specialty retailer reporting above-consensus Q3 financial results and prompting analysts from at least two firms to increase their respective price targets for RH shares. Excluding one-time items, it earned $6.20 per share, more than doubling its $2.79 per share adjusted profit during year-ago levels, while net sales grew almost 25% to $844 million, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP Q3 net income of $5.19 per share on $832.6 million in sales.

Kontoor Brands (KTB) declined 1% on Thursday, with the maker of denim jeans and other lifestyle apparel getting little apparent upside from Barclays raising its price target by $12 to $56 a share and also reiterating its overweight rating for the company's stock.

