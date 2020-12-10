Markets
ASO

Consumer Sector Update for 12/10/2020: ASO, TEDU, JILL, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were lower premarket Thursday as shares of the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF were 0.09% lower and the consumer discretionary (XLY) ETF was down 0.13% recently.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) was advancing by more than 5% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.91 per diluted share, up from $0.34 a year ago. That beat the average analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ of $0.39.

Tarena International (TEDU) was gaining over 4% in value after saying it formed a special committee to evaluate a preliminary non-binding proposal letter the company recently received. Meanwhile, the company said Thursday its CEO Yongji Sun has resigned effective April 8, due to personal reasons.

J.Jill (JILL) was more than 6% lower as it reported a Q3 adjusted loss of $1.31 per share compared with an adjusted income of $0.34 per share a year ago. The Street was looking for a loss of $0.3 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASO TEDU JILL XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular