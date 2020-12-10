Consumer Sector Update for 12/10/2020: ASO, TEDU, JILL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were lower premarket Thursday as shares of the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF were 0.09% lower and the consumer discretionary (XLY) ETF was down 0.13% recently.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) was advancing by more than 5% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.91 per diluted share, up from $0.34 a year ago. That beat the average analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ of $0.39.

Tarena International (TEDU) was gaining over 4% in value after saying it formed a special committee to evaluate a preliminary non-binding proposal letter the company recently received. Meanwhile, the company said Thursday its CEO Yongji Sun has resigned effective April 8, due to personal reasons.

J.Jill (JILL) was more than 6% lower as it reported a Q3 adjusted loss of $1.31 per share compared with an adjusted income of $0.34 per share a year ago. The Street was looking for a loss of $0.3 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.