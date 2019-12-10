Consumer Sector Update for 12/10/2019: SFIX,AZO,CASY

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.14%

MCD +0.20%

DIS +0.41%

CVS -2.92%

KO -0.31%

Consumer stocks were drifting lower on Tuesday, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling over 0.1% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were slipping almost 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Stitch Fix (SFIX) climbed 8% after the online personal styling service said it broke even during its fiscal Q1 ended Nov. 2, belying market forecasts looking for a $0.06 per share Q1 net loss. The company also named Elizabeth Spaulding, now the global head of the digital practice at Bain & Co, to be its new president starting next month.

In other sector news:

(+) AutoZone (AZO) was ahead more than 7% after the retailer reported fiscal Q1 net income exceeding its year-ago profit and Wall Street expectations, earning $14.30 per share during the three months ended Nov. 2 compared with $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year and topping the $13.77 per share Capital IQ consensus.

(-) Casey's General Stores (CASY) dropped 9.5% on Tuesday after the convenience store chain reported a 2.0% decline in fiscal Q2 net sales compared with the same quarter last year, falling to $2.49 billion and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $2.53 billion in net sales.

