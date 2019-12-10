Consumer Sector Update for 12/10/2019: CONN, DBI, AZO, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.12%

MCD: +0.27%

DIS: +0.20%

CVS: +0.01%

KO: -0.04%

Most consumer giants were trading higher pre-bell Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Conn's (CONN), which was slipping by over 26% after booking fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.61 per share, up from $0.59 in the same period a year ago and exceeding the estimate of $0.54 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Designer Brands (DBI) was down more than 16% after it reported a Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.67, down from $0.70 in the comparable period last year and missing the Capital IQ estimate of $0.74.

(+) AutoZone (AZO) was advancing by over 5% after posting fiscal Q1 earnings of $14.30 per share, up from $13.47 per share in the prior-year period and well above the consensus estimate of $13.74 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

