Consumer Sector Update for 12/09/2022: LULU, MRIN, WMT, RH

Consumer stocks were narrowly lower in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) down 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) easing 0.1%.

In company news, Lululemon Athletica (LULU) slumped 13% following its Q3 results. Investors had been expecting "inventory would have started coming down this quarter," according to Wedbush analyst Tom Nikic, also calling attention to a 130-basis-point drop in the company's gross margin during Q3 to 55.9%, missing the Street view looking for 56.7%.

RH (RH) was climbing 3.1%, overcoming a nearly 6% morning slide, after late Thursday reporting declines in its fiscal Q3 earnings and revenue compared with year-ago levels. RH also said Chairman and Chief Executive Gary Friedman is planning to sell about 700,000 common shares related to 1 million options that are set to expire.

Marin Software (MRIN) jumped out to a 27% gain after the software firm said it has joined the Walmart (WMT) Platform Partner program, allowing brands using the MarinOne digital marketing platform to launch their campaigns through Walmart Connect. Walmart shares were trading 1.7% lower this afternoon.

