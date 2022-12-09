Consumer Sector Update for 12/09/2022: LULU, JOUT, RH, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.34% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing past 1% recently.

lululemon athletica (LULU) was declining by over 7% after posting Q3 adjusted diluted earnings of $1.62 per share, unchanged from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.96.

Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) was climbing past 3% as it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $0.95 per diluted share, up from $0.68 per share a year ago. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.37.

RH (RH) said Chairman and Chief Executive Gary Friedman is planning to sell about 700,000 common shares related to 1 million options that are set to expire. RH was marginally declining recently.

