Consumer Sector Update for 12/09/2021: LCID,CURV,RH,EVGO

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed late in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 1.5%.

In company news, Lucid (LCID) fell over 18% after the electric vehicles company disclosed plans for a $1.75 billion private placement of convertible senior notes due 2026 to fund its business expansion and general corporate purposes.

Torrid Holdings (CURV) dropped over 29% to a record low of $11.65 a share after the women's apparel company lowered the top end of its FY21 sales guidance by $10 million to $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion for the 12 months ending Jan. 31. The Street is at $1.30 billion.

EVgo (EVGO) shares increased 5.3% after saying drivers have downloaded more than 1 million of its PlugShare e-mobility software app for its electric vehicle rapid-charging network since the start of 2021.

RH (RH) climbed 6% after the specialty retailer reported Q3 net income and sales exceeding Wall Street estimates and also raised the bottom end of its FY21 sales forecast. The company is now projecting sales to grow 32% to 33% compared with its prior guidance looking for 31% to 33% growth.

